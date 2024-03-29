Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.61

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.61 and traded as high as $71.14. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $70.80, with a volume of 3,097 shares.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $288.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average is $69.61.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.23%.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 772.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.