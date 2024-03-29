Needham & Company LLC Raises Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target to $13.50

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLBT. William Blair upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $12.50.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $93.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 173.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 375,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth $50,270,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 166.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $2,399,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

