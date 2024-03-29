Neumora Therapeutics’ (NMRA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

NMRA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMRA opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.45. Neumora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.