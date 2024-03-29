NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Trading Down 1%

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.53. 19,454 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 12,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

NextPlat Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in NextPlat during the second quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextPlat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextPlat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextPlat by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 54,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa.

