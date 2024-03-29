Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.32. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 633,974 shares trading hands.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NAK

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

The company has a market cap of $170.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61,047 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 93,875 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.