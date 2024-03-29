Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) was down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 370,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,105,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Nuburu Trading Down 5.1 %

Institutional Trading of Nuburu

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURU. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nuburu during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuburu during the first quarter worth about $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuburu during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuburu in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuburu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuburu

Nuburu, Inc develops high power precision blue light engine lasers for the metal processing and 3D printing industries worldwide. The company offers Nuburu AO and NUBURU BL series lasers. Its products have applications in battery, e-mobility, consumer electronics, and 3D printing metal systems. Nuburu, Inc is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

