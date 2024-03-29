Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $8.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 631,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,072,176 shares.The stock last traded at $3.94 and had previously closed at $3.97.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NUVB. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.40 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Trading Down 8.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,314,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 381,555 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 42,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $793.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

