Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $8.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 631,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,072,176 shares.The stock last traded at $3.94 and had previously closed at $3.97.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on NUVB. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.40 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Nuvation Bio Trading Down 8.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $793.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
