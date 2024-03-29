Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.19

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.19 and traded as high as $10.89. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 62,059 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.
