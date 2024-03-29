Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.19

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.19 and traded as high as $10.89. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 62,059 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRK. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 19,529,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,528 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,095.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 356,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 326,577 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2,121.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 322,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 307,553 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 437,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 233,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 262,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 153,371 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

