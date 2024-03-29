NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $908.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,352 shares of company stock valued at $64,853,077. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $903.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $765.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $571.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $262.20 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

