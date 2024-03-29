NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Sterling Financial Group Inc.

Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $903.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $765.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.71. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.20 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

