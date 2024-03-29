NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 4,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

NVDA stock opened at $903.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $262.20 and a one year high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $765.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

