NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.52

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.52 and traded as high as $41.33. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $41.23, with a volume of 34,082 shares trading hands.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
