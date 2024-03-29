NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.52

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.52 and traded as high as $41.33. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $41.23, with a volume of 34,082 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

