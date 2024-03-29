Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) PT Lowered to $1.60

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $1.80 to $1.60 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $99.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($1.75). The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -2.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 883,221 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 69,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 439,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

