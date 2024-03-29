Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.27.
OLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Olin
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Olin by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after acquiring an additional 50,167 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Olin Stock Performance
Olin stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $59.95.
Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Olin Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.
About Olin
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Olin
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.