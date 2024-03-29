ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its holdings in ONEOK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after buying an additional 95,725 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,998,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 71.35%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

