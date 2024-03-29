OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.12

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.12 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 10.10 ($0.13), with a volume of 356,697 shares.

OPG Power Ventures Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.67, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.12.

About OPG Power Ventures

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

