Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.79

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $2.85. Optical Cable shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 19,109 shares.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Optical Cable from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Optical Cable

Optical Cable Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 million, a PE ratio of -94.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Optical Cable by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Optical Cable by 15.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Optical Cable by 115.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Optical Cable in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Optical Cable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 13.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Optical Cable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.