Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.55

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.55 and traded as high as C$0.65. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 13,869 shares trading hands.

Get Orbit Garant Drilling alerts:

Orbit Garant Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98. The company has a market cap of C$24.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.55.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$43.35 million for the quarter. Orbit Garant Drilling had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.0200069 EPS for the current year.

About Orbit Garant Drilling

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, Central and South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.