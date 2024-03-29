Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OBIO opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Orchestra BioMed has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 211.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 27,344 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Orchestra BioMed in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Orchestra BioMed by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 92,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 46,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

