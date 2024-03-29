O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,365,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,085.47.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY stock opened at $1,128.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,069.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $988.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $821.61 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

