Osiris Acquisition (NYSE:OSI) Trading Down 1%

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 1,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Get Osiris Acquisition alerts:

Osiris Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osiris Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,988,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,328,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osiris Acquisition

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.