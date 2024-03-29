Osiris Acquisition (NYSE:OSI) Trading Down 1%

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 1,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.
Osiris Acquisition Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osiris Acquisition
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,988,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,328,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Osiris Acquisition
Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Osiris Acquisition
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.