Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,064 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.5 %

CRWD stock opened at $320.59 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.08 and its 200-day moving average is $247.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 890.55, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,667 shares of company stock worth $72,822,280 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

