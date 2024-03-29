Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 24,247 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 113.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $112.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.11.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,003.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.