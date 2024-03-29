Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,236 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 106,831 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

