Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,931,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,877,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 834.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 49,697 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $242.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

