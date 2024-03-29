Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 27,488 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,488 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.
WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.
