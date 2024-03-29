Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $5.22 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,000.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,837,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,227,000 after buying an additional 443,117 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Fiserv by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $159.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.77 and a 200-day moving average of $132.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FI. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.