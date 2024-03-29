ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.18. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 51,242 shares traded.

ParkerVision Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

