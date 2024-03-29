Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $262.33.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $199.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.32. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Paycom Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,912,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 854,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,651,000 after purchasing an additional 141,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,077,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.