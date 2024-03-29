PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.47.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average of $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

