PFG Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $8,837,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $767,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,227,000 after purchasing an additional 443,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FI. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FI opened at $159.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.20. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

