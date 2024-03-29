PFG Investments LLC Cuts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.3 %

Albemarle stock opened at $131.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.