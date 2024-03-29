PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,379,000 after purchasing an additional 218,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,291,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,645,000 after buying an additional 61,090 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,018.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 94,639 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $142,130,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $105.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average of $95.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

