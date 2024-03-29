PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,773,000 after buying an additional 5,447,741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,803,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,781,000 after acquiring an additional 239,682 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,024,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,565,000 after purchasing an additional 216,008 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,861,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,387 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGOL opened at $21.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

