PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ERTH. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth $123,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Performance

ERTH opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.67 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $52.85.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Company Profile

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

