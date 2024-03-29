PFG Investments LLC Grows Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.7 %

JCI opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

