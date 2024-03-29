PFG Investments LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 40.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.