PFG Investments LLC Has $283,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK opened at $19.07 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.43%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

