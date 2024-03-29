PFG Investments LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 132,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,912,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 256,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,652,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $156.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

