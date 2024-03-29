PFG Investments LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

