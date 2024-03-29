PFG Investments LLC Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,152,000 after purchasing an additional 743,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after buying an additional 170,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,435,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $760,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $161.43 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.26 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.30.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

