PFG Investments LLC Invests $343,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.54.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $191.37 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.50 and a twelve month high of $192.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

