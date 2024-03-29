PFG Investments LLC Invests $354,000 in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,467,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after acquiring an additional 164,268 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 49.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,493,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,645,000 after purchasing an additional 822,832 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,442,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 53,903 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,855,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 572,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 309,632 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 33.33 and a quick ratio of 33.33. Verona Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

