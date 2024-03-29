PFG Investments LLC Makes New $350,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,638,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,132,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,492,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,521,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,880,000.

NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $35.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $35.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

