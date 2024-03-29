PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPF. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPF opened at $64.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $64.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

