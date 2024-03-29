PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,011 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,564,000 after buying an additional 957,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 414.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 900,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,912,000 after acquiring an additional 725,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $95.13 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.77.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

