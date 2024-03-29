PFG Investments LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.