PFG Investments LLC Reduces Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $421,378,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at $173,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 16,943.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,165 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 304.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,635 shares of company stock valued at $24,020,621 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $138.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.03. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

