PFG Investments LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DWX. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $926,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $515.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

