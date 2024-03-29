PFG Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $56.39 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

